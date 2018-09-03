Goodrum went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the White Sox.

While Goodrum is only batting .234 this season, he's been a decent fantasy contributor with 16 home runs and 10 steals. The Tigers figure to be in rebuilding mode again in 2019, and the 26-year-old should be in the mix for regular playing time at second base along with Dawel Lugo. Goodrum's versatility could also get him plenty of looks elsewhere in the infield.

