Goodrum went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

The 29-year-old smacked a home run off Sean Manaea in the sixth inning to bring the Tigers within one. The switch-hitter is currently fighting for playing time with the emergence of the red-hot Akil Baddoo as well as slugger Renato Nunez, but Goodrum is currently slashing .286/.355/.429 as he continues to try to crack the Tigers every day lineup.