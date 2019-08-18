Goodrum is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Goodrum will get a well-deserved rest after the Tigers were on the losing end of Saturday's 13-inning affair, ending a streak of 10 consecutive starts for the super-utility man. For the series finale, Ronny Rodriguez will crack the lineup and start at the keystone, where Goodrum has seen most of his action lately.

