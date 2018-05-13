Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Cleared to start Sunday
Goodrum (hip) will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Mariners, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The utility man has logged starts at six different positions this season, but could end up having a regular path to at-bats in either right field or third base in the near future if either Nick Castellanos (finger) or Jeimer Candelario (wrist) requires a stint on the disabled list. For now, both injured players are considered day-to-day, so Goodrum, who recently got over a hip issue of his own, is probably only worth monitoring in AL-only or very deep mixed formats.
