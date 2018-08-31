Goodrum went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and blasted a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of Thursday's 8-7 win over the Yankees.

After teammate Victor Martinez tied the game with a two-run home run against New York reliever Dellin Betances, Goodrum followed with a solo shot to put the Tigers up 8-7. The four-hit effort boosted his batting average from .225 to .233, and he now has 14 home runs this season.