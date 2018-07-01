Goodrum went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Goodrum snapped his 13 at-bat hittless streak in style, as he dominated Toronto pitching all afternoon. The 26-year-old is now batting .236 with a .748 OPS and has supplanted Dixon Machado as the primary second baseman in Detroit.

More News
Our Latest Stories