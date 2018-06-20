Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Collects two hits Tuesday
Goodrum went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.
Goodrum has essentially replaced Dixon Machado as the regular second baseman for the Tigers, as he's been the superior offensive player. Goodrum batted fourth in this one, and he should continue to get time in the middle of the order if he keeps up his production at the plate.
