Goodrum had his contract selected by the Tigers on Wednesday.

Goodrum is expected to open the season in a super-utility role after playing everywhere except for pitcher and catcher in spring training. He likely won't see much playing time out of the gates, but if an injury opens the door to more regular playing time, Goodrum's versatility coupled with his potential to offer a little bit of power and speed could make him an option in deeper formats. The 26-year-old hit .265/.309/.425 with 13 homers and 11 steals in 127 games for Triple-A Rochester in 2017.