Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Could be done for season
Manager Ron Gardenhire acknowledged Tuesday that Goodrum (groin) may not be able to play again this season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. "It just depends on how he does after the recovery," Gardenhire said, regarding Goodrum's chances of returning from the 10-day injured list. "He's going to have to lay off of baseball activities so, we'll see. I'm sure he will try to get back and play a little bit. But we'd be pushing the envelope with that."
Goodrum was placed on the IL over the weekend after aggravating his left groin Aug. 17. After meeting with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia on Monday, Goodrum's injury was reclassified as an adductor strain, with the core-muscle specialist recommending 10-to-14 days of no baseball-related activities. Since Goodrum won't be cleared to resume on-field work until at least mid-September, he won't have a chance to go on a proper minor-league rehab assignment, making the odds of him rejoining the Tigers appear remote. Willi Castro and Ronny Rodriguez will likely handle the majority of the work in the middle infield the rest of the season while Goodrum is on the shelf.
