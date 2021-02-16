Goodrum could serve in a utility role for the Tigers this season with Willi Castro (shoulder) working as the primary shortstop, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Goodrum started 30 games at shortstop for the team in 2020 while Castro started 26, but the latter was a lot better offensively (.931 OPS compared to .598 for Goodrum) and seems to be emerging as an everyday player the Tigers can build around. Goodrum is versatile enough to play multiple positions, so the Tigers will likely use him in a utility role, at least to begin the season.