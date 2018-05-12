Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Dealing with hip issue
Goodrum is battling a minor hip injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Goodrum was going to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners, but instead remains on the bench. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day and it remains unclear whether he is available off the bench Saturday night.
