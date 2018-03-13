Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Dealing with shoulder soreness
Goodrum has been sidelined with left shoulder soreness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Thankfully, the issue is with his non-throwing shoulder. Goodrum was able to take batting practice Tuesday, and manager Ron Gardenhire said that he hopes he can return to game action Thursday. All in all, it seems like this is a fairly minor issue that should be in the rear-view mirror fairly soon.
