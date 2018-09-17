Goodrum (quadriceps) did some light running on the field prior to Monday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Goodrum hasn't played since Sept. 12 due to a deep quadriceps bruise. While he was able to test the injury out Monday, the utility man remains without a timetable for his return. Jim Aducci will continue to see the majority of opportunities at first base in Goodrum's absence.