Goodrum went 2-for-6 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Monday's loss to the Rays.

Goodrum has gotten off to a hot start in July, as he's now batting .421 this month with six doubles, five RBI and eight runs scored. With a clear path to playing time at second base, the 26-year-old looks like he could be a good middle infield option in most fantasy formats the rest of the way.