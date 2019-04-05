Goodrum went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and three RBI in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

Batting cleanup, Goodrum delivered for the Tigers, driving in runs in the first, fifth and seventh innings. The versatile 27-year-old started in center field in this one, and he's also appeared in left field this year, as well as at first and second base. He should continue to get regular playing time all over the field for Detroit, and he's producing at the plate so far with a 1.074 OPS.