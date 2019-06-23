Goodrum went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 8-3 loss to Cleveland.

Goodrum posted his second straight multi-hit game, and he's now riding a modest four-game hitting streak overall. For the season, the 27-year-old is slashing .241/.320/.402 with six home runs, 23 RBI and 38 runs scored in 67 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories