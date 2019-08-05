Goodrum went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a run scored in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Rangers.

Goodrum drove in a pair of runs in the fifth inning and later score the game-tying run in the seventh before Detroit's bullpen was torched. The 27-year-old utility man has 35 extra-base hits with 53 runs scored on the year.

