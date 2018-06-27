Goodrum went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.

Goodrum smacked a two-run double as part of a four-run first inning, and the 26-year-old is now batting .236 with a .768 OPS. Goodrum started at shortstop in this one with Jose Iglesias getting a night off, but he's been starting at second base most games, with Dixon Machado relegated to a reserve role.