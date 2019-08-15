Goodrum went 2-for-4 with a run scored Wednesday in the Tigers' 3-2 win over the Mariners.

After another two-hit effort, Goodrum is now slashing an impressive .292/.370/.500 through 12 games in August. Goodrum's swing-and-miss ways (28.9 percent strikeout rate on the season) will make it tough for him to uphold a quality batting average, but the 27-year-old's combination of power and speed, multi-position eligibility and clear path to steady work are all qualities that could make him a decent fantasy commodity over what's left of the season. He'll man shortstop and bat cleanup Thursday in the series finale.