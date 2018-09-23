Goodrum went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored during the Tigers' Saturday victory over the Royals.

Goodrum rattled off a trio of knocks in his first game action since Sept. 12, looking like he's over the quadriceps injury that kept him sidelined. The formerly anonymous 26-year-old infielder has broken through as a valuable piece for Detroit and many fantasy clubs in 2018, enhancing a mediocre .241/.314/.436 slash with 16 homers and 12 stolen bases across 462 plate appearances.