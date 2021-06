Goodrum is starting at shortstop and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Goodrum didn't start Friday or Saturday, but he'll reenter the lineup Sunday. The team has recently given Isaac Paredes time at shortstop, though he's starting at third base Sunday. Goodrum has struggled offensively with a .203/.286/.305 line, so it's possible he's out of the lineup more frequently moving forward unless he gets going at the plate.