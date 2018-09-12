Goodrum left Wednesday's contest against Houston with a right quadriceps contusion after colliding with Christin Stewart while chasing a foul ball.

Goodrum will benefit from a scheduled off day for Detroit on Thursday, and should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener in Cleveland. The 26-year-old suffered the injury in the top of the second inning and limped off the field after his right leg hit Stewart. Ronny Rodriguez took over at shortstop in his place.