Goodrum (quadriceps) felt good during agility and sprint work prior to Saturday's game against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Goodrum has been kept on the bench since Sept. 12 due to a quadriceps bruise, but he's closing in on a return to action. He's optimistic he can return to the lineup either Saturday or Sunday following a successful workout with the trainer and strength coach.

