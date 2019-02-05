Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Favorite for second-base duties
Goodrum will enter Detroit's spring camp as the clear frontrunner for the starting second base job, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Goodrum entered last spring as a non-roster invitee with limited expectations but secured his spot on the Opening Day roster largely on the strength of his positional versatility. Manager Ron Gardenhire made ample use of Goodrum's ability to bounce around the infield and outfield, deploying the switch-hitting 26-year-old at least once at every position except for pitcher, catcher and center field over the course of the season. With the Tigers moving on from their primary option at the keystone in 2018 (Dixon Machado) and bringing in no second basemen of note this offseason, Goodrum should solidify his spot atop the depth chart so long as he doesn't totally flop in Grapefruit League play. Goodrum's swing-and-miss ways (27.8 percent career strikeout rate in the majors) make him a batting-average risk, but he showed an appealing power/speed combination when given steady at-bats last season.
