Goodrum went 2-for-6 with a walk, two double and five RBI in Friday's 17-13 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

His RBI came on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning and a paid of two-run doubles in the seventh and 11th. The outburst snapped an 0-for-12 cold spell, but Goodrum is still slashing only .189/.256/.378 through 11 games.