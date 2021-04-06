Goodrum will start in left field and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With the Tigers facing a left-handed starting pitcher (J.A. Happ) for the first time this season, manager A.J. Hinch will shake up his normal lineup and deploy Goodrum atop the order instead of Robbie Grossman, who drops to sixth in the order. It's unclear whether Goodrum will regularly hit leadoff against lefties; it may be that his strong track record against Happ is the main reason he's batting first Monday. Goodrum has six hits in eight career at-bats versus the veteran southpaw.