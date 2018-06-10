Goodrum is starting at second base and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Indians.

Goodrum is slashing just .237/.322/.437 this season, but those numbers are better than Dixon Machado's .207/.260/.290. Goodrum has also contributed five home runs and five steals, while Machado has just one of each. The Tigers are getting the more potent bat into the lineup Sunday, and they'll likely continue to find regular playing time for Goodrum at the keystone, possibly bumping Machado to a reserve role at some point.