Goodrum went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.

Goodrum was the only Tigers player with more than a single hit in this one, as he continued his torrid pace at the plate lately. In his last 10 games, the 26-year-old is batting .429 with a home run, six RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base. He should get plenty of playing time the rest of the way in Detroit, giving him the opportunity to further establish himself as a reliable fantasy option.