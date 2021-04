Goodrum went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Goodrum helped power the Tigers to a 5-2 win and a split of the doubleheader. The 29-year-old started the game in left field but shifted to shortstop to close things out, which bumped Willi Castro to second base. Manager A.J. Hinch recently said he'd like to play Goodrum more often at shortstop, but he should continue to see time at multiple positions.