Goodrum went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Goodrum also doubled, walked, scored a pair of runs and struck out in this one. The 26-year-old was never much of a power hitter in the minors, but he's shown some pop thus far with four homers in the last 10 contests. Goodrum has been seeing regular playing time, but that could be impacted by the return of Jeimer Candelario (wrist) off the disabled list, which could come at some point within the week.