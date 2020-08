Goodrum went 2-for-6 with a solo homer, a double and an additional run scored during Saturday's 11-5 win against the Pirates.

The 28-year-old entered the series 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past five games, but through two games in Pittsburgh he's 4-for-12 with a homer, three doubles and six RBI. Goodrum has a .730 OPS through 12 games and will look to continue trending upward in Sunday's series finale.