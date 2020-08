Goodrum went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a solo home run in Sunday's 7-4 win over Cleveland.

Goodrum reached base four times and hit his fifth home run of the season in a strong all-around effort. It's an encouraging sign for the 28-year-old, who came into Sunday slashing just .183/.231/.383 this month. Goodrum has never hit even .250 in a season, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect a great batting average, but he does offer a decent combo of power and speed from the middle infield.