Goodrum went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.

The 26-year-old is still hitting a modest .241, though he's now up to eight home runs on the season along with six steals, making him a decent source of power and speed from the middle infield. The Tigers designated Dixon Machado for assignment on Wednesday, which only further cements Goodrum as the everyday second baseman moving forward.