Goodrum went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

Detroit mustered just three hits and the two runs, so Goodrum's fourth inning blast to put the Tigers up 1-0 loomed large. The 26-year-old utility player now has 10 home runs this season to go along with seven stolen bases, making him a decent fantasy option in deeper formats.

