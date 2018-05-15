Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Goes deep twice Monday
Goodrum went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's win over the Indians.
Goodrum now has three home runs in the last two games and four on the season. The 26-year-old is getting extended playing time with the likes of Jeimer Candelario, Nick Castellanos and Leonys Martin currently injured, and he's providing some good short-term value. Goodrum should continue to be a decent source of power and speed while he's in the lineup.
