Goodrum went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Rays.

Batting leadoff, Goodrum ran his hitting streak up to six games, and he's recorded multiple hits in three of those contests. He's raised his batting average from .205 to .244 with the good stretch at the plate. Goodrum should continue to hit near the top of the order for a Detroit team that's struggled to find consistent offensive production all season.