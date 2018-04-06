Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Has big game off bench
After entering the game for an injured Miguel Cabrera, Goodrum went 2-for-5 with his first career MLB home run, a two-run shot in the ninth inning, in Thursday's win over the White Sox.
Goodrum picked a great time for his first career home run, as he took White Sox closer Joakim Soria deep with the Tigers trailing by three runs and down to their final out in a game they came back and won. Cabrera downplayed the hip issue that forced him from the contest, so he'll likely be back in the lineup soon, but it's nice to see Goodrum come off the bench to play at first base. He's considered more of a middle infielder, but seems versatile enough to play the corners, which could lead to more playing time for Goodrum.
