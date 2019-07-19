Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Has full stat line in loss
Goodrum went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Indians.
Goodrum showed off his power-speed combo in this one, popping his eighth home run of the season and nabbing his 11th steal. The 27-year-old has been particularly active on the bases this month, recording four stolen bases in 10 games. Goodrum is two home runs away from a second straight season with double digits in homers and steals.
