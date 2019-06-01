Goodrum went 5-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored in Friday's 8-2 win over the Braves.

Goodrum had cooled down a bit recently, but the Georgia native broke out in a big way in his return home. This was the first five-hit game in the 27-year-old's career, and he's now up to six home runs and 17 RBI this season to go with a .715 OPS.