Goodrum is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Goodrum had started in each of the Tigers' previous eight contests, with the last two assignments coming at second base in place of the slumping Dixon Machado. While Machado is back in action Sunday, his .206/.260/.281 batting line for the season will likely give him a short leash in the starting role at the keystone, if he hasn't already forfeited those duties. Goodrum's .310 on-base percentage leaves a lot to be desired, but the power and speed combination he has displayed over a small sample of plate appearances this season would make him an intriguing fantasy option in the middle infield if he's able to permanently capture a full-time gig.