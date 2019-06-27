Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Heads to bench
Goodrum is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Goodrum will get the series finale off after going 6-for-27 at the plate while starting each of the past seven contests. Harold Castro will fill in for Goodrum at shortstop.
-
