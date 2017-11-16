Goodrum signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Goodrum will join the Tigers' organization after spending most of the 2017 season on Triple-A Rochester within Minnesota's system. During 11 major-league appearances, the infielder went 1-for-17 with a walk, but hit .265/.309/.425 with 13 home runs and 66 RBI in the minors. He will likely begin the 2018 season with Triple-A Toledo, but could see time in the big leagues in the near future.