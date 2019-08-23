Goodrum went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

Goodrum went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against Houston starter Gerrit Cole but had a lot more success against reliever Joe Biagini, connecting against the righty for his 12th home run of the season in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old utility player has matched his 12 home runs with 12 stolen bases, giving him decent fantasy value.

