Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Hits 12th home run
Goodrum went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.
Goodrum went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against Houston starter Gerrit Cole but had a lot more success against reliever Joe Biagini, connecting against the righty for his 12th home run of the season in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old utility player has matched his 12 home runs with 12 stolen bases, giving him decent fantasy value.
