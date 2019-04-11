Goodrum went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Indians.

Goodrum started the scoring for Detroit with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot off Trevor Bauer in the first inning. The versatile 27-year-old reached double figures in home runs and steals a season ago, making him a decent power-speed combo option with eligibility at multiple positions.