Goodrum went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Goodrum had been slumping, as he came into Sunday's game with just four hits and no home runs in 26 at-bats this spring. The 29-year-old should still have an Opening Day roster spot, though with the emergence of Willi Castro at shortstop, Goodrum may only see sporadic playing time as a utility player.
