Goodrum went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
Goodrum's third home run off the season, which came against Chicago starter Lucas Giolito, was part of a three-run seventh inning that saw the Tigers turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead. The 29-year-old still has an underwhelming .210/.279/.419 slash line, though his versatility should allow him to keep seeing regular playing time in Detroit at multiple positions, which gives him some fantasy appeal if he's able to heat up at the plate.