Goodrum went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Orioles.

Batting leadoff in this one, Goodrum connected for his fourth home run of the season in the fifth inning off Dylan Bundy. The 27-year-old is still batting just .207 with a .645 OPS, but with the Tigers lacking a ton of firepower in the lineup, Goodrum should continue to get plenty of opportunities as a regular.

More News
Our Latest Stories