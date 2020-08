Goodrum went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Goodrum came into Monday batting just .191 but the four-hit effort boosted his average to .255. The Detroit shortstop has looked better lately after a slow start to the season, as he now has three multi-hit performances over his past four starts. He should remain the Tigers' leadoff hitter for the foreseeable future.