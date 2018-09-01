Goodrum went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

Goodrum connected on a 99 mph offering from Luis Severino in the fourth inning to put the Tigers up 1-0, his 15th long ball of the season and second in as many days. The 26-year-old also has 10 steals to go along with a .233/.305/.432 line in 113 games this season.