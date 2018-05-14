Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Homers Sunday
Goodrum went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Mariners.
Goodrum was healthy enough to return to the lineup (hip) for the first time in four days and took advantage by hitting his second home run of the season in the fifth inning. Though used mostly as a utility player, Goodrum could see increased playing time in the short-term due to a number of injuries in the Tigers lineup, including Jeimer Candelario, Nicholas Castellanos, and Leonys Martin. If he sees consistent playing time, Goodrum could be a decent source of steals as he has four stolen bases on five attempts in 66 at-bats this season.
